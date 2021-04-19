T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $47,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $176.60. 1,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,892. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average is $154.66. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

