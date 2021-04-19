Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,230 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,022. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

