Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,229,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the quarter. Genpact comprises 2.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $95,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on G. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,747. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

