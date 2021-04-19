Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for approximately 4.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 1.07% of IDEX worth $169,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.85. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $141.86 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.60.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.89.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

