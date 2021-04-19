Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,038 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Monro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

Get Monro alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Monro stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,507. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.