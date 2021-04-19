EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 1.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of EOG Resources worth $63,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $888,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.