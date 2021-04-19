Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is Presima Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Presima Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,250 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 7.2% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $54,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,726,000 after purchasing an additional 586,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.50. 2,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,911. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

