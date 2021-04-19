Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $172.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.55. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $172.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.