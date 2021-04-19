CIBC Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$270.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC to C$270.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$255.20.

BYD stock traded up C$3.51 on Monday, reaching C$230.33. 2,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,845. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$176.43 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$223.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 87.86.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

