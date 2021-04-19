Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

VB opened at $220.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $118.75 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

