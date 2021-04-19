Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $192.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -143.78 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.75 and a 52-week high of $203.20.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $5,939,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,263,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,416 shares of company stock valued at $31,828,544 over the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

