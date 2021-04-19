100,000 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

