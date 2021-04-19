Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $84,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after buying an additional 291,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after buying an additional 255,132 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,944.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

