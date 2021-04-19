Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $98.25

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

