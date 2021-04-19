iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is NatWest Group plc’s 3rd Largest Position

NatWest Group plc lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Swmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $417.72 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $419.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

