Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 57 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Booking were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Booking by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,445.01 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,489.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,352.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,095.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,277.87.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

