iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s 7th Largest Position

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.48 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

