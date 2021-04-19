Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $370.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.