Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in McDonald’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $233.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

