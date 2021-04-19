Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

SC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

