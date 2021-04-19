Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $222.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $225.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

