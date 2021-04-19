Cowen Upgrades WEX (NYSE:WEX) to “Outperform”

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $268.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $235.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $229.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts predict that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $425,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,368,570. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $5,088,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

