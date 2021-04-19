Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.48-3.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE CSR opened at $68.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $901.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $77.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

