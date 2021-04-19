GameStop’s (GME) Sell Rating Reiterated at Ascendiant Capital Markets

GameStop (NYSE:GME)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GME. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Shares of GME stock opened at $171.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GameStop will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616,828 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,429,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

