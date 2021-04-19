Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 2.2% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,330 shares of company stock worth $17,473,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $229.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

