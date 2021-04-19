16,215 Shares in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Luminex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Luminex by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMNX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.71 on Monday. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.