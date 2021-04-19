Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $161.66 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.