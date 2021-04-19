Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $79.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

