TSP Capital Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,432,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,000 shares during the period. New Gold comprises approximately 5.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 1.53% of New Gold worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 694,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,054,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $3,147,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 162,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.77 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

