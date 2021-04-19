Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

