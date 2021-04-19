Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $107.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

