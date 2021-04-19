Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $111.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.