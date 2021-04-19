Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TD opened at $66.41 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

