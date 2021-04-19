Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $29.36 Million in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 545,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,355,000. iShares CMBS ETF makes up about 4.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 4.70% of iShares CMBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $55.89.

