Brokerages Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Target Price at $104.75

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,682,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,943,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $99.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $100.67. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.