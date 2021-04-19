Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives $116.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.17.

Several brokerages have commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $870,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,784,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $29,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,733,206 shares of company stock worth $193,281,760 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $896,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $3,755,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $102.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

