FIBOS Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and $474,695.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIBOS has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIBOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00280255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004446 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00687136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,564.92 or 1.00003121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.51 or 0.00881342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,137,451 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,958,819 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling FIBOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIBOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIBOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FIBOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIBOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.