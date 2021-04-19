Stephenson National Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $1,351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,598,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertiv by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 386,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of VRT opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $22.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

