Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 351 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $43,849.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,943.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $451,029.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $76.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.