United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $7.18 on Monday. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

