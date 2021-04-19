Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $1,800.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securiti boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.64.

CMG stock opened at $1,526.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,447.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,385.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $772.01 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

