Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $65,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $260.94 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 95.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

