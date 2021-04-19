DnB Asset Management AS Has $14.98 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.