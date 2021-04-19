Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital Corp. II accounts for approximately 0.4% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

