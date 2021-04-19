Financial Advisors LLC Buys 102 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $395.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

