Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.38.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $181.08 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $90.41 and a one year high of $182.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
