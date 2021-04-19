Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.38.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $181.08 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $90.41 and a one year high of $182.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

