Financial Advisors LLC Has $63.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 25.5% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $63,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97.

