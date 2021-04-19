Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,303.74.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,290.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,109.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,857.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,306.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

