NatWest Group plc Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NatWest Group plc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

