Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $224,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 374.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2,722.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 120,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,343 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 217,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

